Leighton Wall Light by Visual Comfort - Color: Silver - Finish: Polished Nickel - (KS 2065PN-CRE)

A dream of spring comes to any room's dÃ©cor courtesy of the Leighton Wall Light by Visual Comfort. Featuring a chic floral motif rendered in sparkling glass blossoms, this Kate Spade New York design embodies a sense of balance between natural beauty and modern elegance. The sconce is lit by a pair of candelabra lights, offering ample brightness along with the aesthetic charm it brings to a bedroom, hallway, living room or any other interior space. Founded in 1987, Visual Comfort & Co. has been the leading resource for signature designer lighting. Having manufactured lighting fixtures with some of the most influential names in design, Visual Comfort & Co. offers a vast assortment of lighting, featuring many prominent designs of exceptional style, quality and functionality. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Silver. Finish: Polished Nickel