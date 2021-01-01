Leighton is a transitional and sleek minimalistic design. These attractive open-cage lanterns are two-toned and offered in multiple color combinations. The smooth painted cages house exposed lamps in either plated Pewter or Satin Brass finishes. The beautiful, airy aesthetic is heightened by the elegance of the exposed candelabras and strong lines. Strategically integrated plated metal accents finish the design. Golden Lighting Leighton Satin Brass Transitional Lantern Medium (10-22-in) Pendant Light | 8401-4P SB-BLK