From leigh s disease awareness brain disease related fa
Leigh s Disease Awareness Brain Disease Related Family Relat Tote Bag
Advertisement
Great design related to Leigh s Disease support, Leigh s Disease Brain Disease, Leigh s Disease Cousin, Leigh s Disease Sister, Leigh s Disease Mother, Brain Disease awareness, Family Relatives disorder, Leigh s Disease family member, Leigh s Disease br For a Leigh s Disease wife, Leigh s Disease husband, Leigh s Disease cousin, Leigh s Disease niece, Leigh s Disease nephew, Leigh s Disease boy, or Leigh s Disease girl. Celebrate Leigh s Disease Awareness Month 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.