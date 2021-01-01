From caroline constas
Caroline Constas Leigh Dress in Black. - size XS (also in M, S)
Advertisement
Caroline Constas Leigh Dress in Black. - size XS (also in M, S) Caroline Constas Leigh Dress in Black. - size XS (also in M, S) 70% cotton 28% poly 2% spandex. Made in China. Dry clean only. Unlined. Hidden back zipper closure. Puff sleeves with elastic cinched cuffs. Sweetheart neckline. CLNR-WD67. D510ISSF21. For New York-based designer Caroline Constas, wanderlust is a way of life, inspiring her namesake line of jet set-ready pieces. Her signature off-the-shoulder silhouettes, and weightless cotton fabrics have been flattering women's frames since 2014. Caroline's Greek heritage and extensive travels throughout the Mediterranean inflect each collection with a laidback sense of glamour, season after season.