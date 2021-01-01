From zipcode design
Leigh Dining Table
Bring streamlined style to your dining space with this small table. Crafted of manufactured wood with veneers in a semi-gloss black finish, the tabletop strikes a round silhouette with smooth, straight sides – perfect for serving breakfast or drinks. Made from metal in a gleaming chrome finish, a sleek column and round pedestal base complete the design. Measuring 29.5" H x 28.74" W x 28.74" D overall, this dining table comfortably seats two to four guests.