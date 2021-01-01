From rag & bone
rag & bone Lei Stripe Blouse
Billowy in a high-low silhouette, this blouse is elevated with dimensional stripes and a plunging neckline. Surplice neckline Long sleeves Buttoned barreled cuffs Concealed snap-button front High-low hem Silk Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT Classic fit About 29" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall, 22.5" bust Model is wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND Founded in 2002, Rag & Bone founder Marcus Wainwright combined his British heritage with a downtown New York aesthetic. At the heart of the edgy yet laid-back brand is its focus on quality craftsmanship and attention to detail. The epitome of cool, off-duty style, its no wonder the signature second-skin denim is favored by many. Contemporary Sportswear - Rag And Bone > Rag & Bone > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. rag & bone. Color: Gold Stripe. Size: XL.