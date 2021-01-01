Legends Were Born October 1971 50 Years Old 50th Birthday Tote Bag

This funny Legends were born in October 1971 50th birthday gift is suitable for both men and women. Legends were born in October 1971. Life starts at 50! Perfect gift for the 50th birthday for men and women born in October 1971. They are limited edition, legendary and the year 1971 was the best. Great birthday present in vintage style for husband, wife, dad, mom, friends. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.