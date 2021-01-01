From john hardy
John Hardy Legends Naga 7mm Station Bracelet with Black Sapphire
Complement your look with the exotic elegance of the John Hardy Legends Naga 7mm Station Bracelet with Black Sapphire. .925 sterling silver chain. Highly detailed .925 sterling silver Naga water dragon head. Round brilliant cut black sapphire gemstones in a pavÃ© setting. Wear facing inward to be bestowed with love and abundance, or outward for protection. Sized bracelet. Pull clasp closure. Imported. Measurements: Width: 1 5 in Diameter/Length: 7 in Weight: 1.2 oz Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.