The Company Store Legends Luxury Royal Baffled Ultra Warmth White Oversized Queen Goose Down Comforter

Nothing in the world comes close. The heirloom-worthy Legends Luxury Royal comforter is the most lavish one we offer, bringing you the ultimate in over-the-top opulence. Filled with large clusters of hypoallergenic 700-750 fill power premium certified Hungarian white goose down, it offers unbelievably lofty, insulating warmth. Meticulously tailored of 430-thread count fine combed cotton sateen, the shell is jacquard woven in a subtle windowpane pattern. Together, they create a layer so insulating and air-light, it's like sleeping under a cloud. Generously sized comforter has 15 in. baffle box construction which allows our premium large cluster goose down to expand for optimum loft and all over even warmth in the density that suits your personal sleeping style. A rigorous 6-step quality and purification process ensure that our down is hypoallergenic. This comforter is one you'll love and treasure for generations. Exclusively by The Company Store.