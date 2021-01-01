Lee Legendary Regular Fit Bootcut Jeans Plus

Advertisement
Because everyone needs a good pair of jeans. The Lee Regular Fit Bootcut Jeans feature a belt loop waistband. regular bootcut fit, and 5-pocket styling for a classic yet timeless pair of pants. From the Legendary collection Belt loop waistband. Button and zippered fly closure. Classic 5 pocket styling. Lee spade hip pockets with iconic embroidery. Iconic Lee hardware, Lee X bar tacks, Lee patch 70% cotton, 29% polyester (REPREVE), 1% spandex. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 37 in Outseam: 42 in Inseam: 29 1 2 in Front Rise: 11 in Back Rise: 14 1 2 in Leg Opening: 16 in Product measurements were taken using size 16W, inseam M. Please note that measurements may vary by size.