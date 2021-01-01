From born
Legendary Awesome Epic Since October 1931 90th Birthday T-Shirt
Advertisement
Vintage 1931 90 years of being AWESOME b-day. Perfect Ideas Gift 90th Birthday for men, women, dad, mom, mommy, daddy, grandpa, grandma, big brother, aunt, friends and family, Legendary Since 1931 shirt, made in 1931 tee, Born in 90th being awesome. Birthday Gift for people born in October , 1931 or anyone who is turning 90 years old, vintage style graphic tee. Perfect for a birthday party. Best for family member, wife, boyfriend, son, girlfriend, mother, father grandpa, grandma, husband. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem