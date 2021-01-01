Legend Since October 1987 34th Birthday Limited Edition T-Shirt

Perfect Gift Idea for Teenage Girl Boy Kids - Vintage 1987 Limited Edition Birthday Outfit. Funny Holliday present for friends turning 34, daughter, kinder, son, schoolgirl, youth, niece, children, girl, friend, guys, teen on 34 yr old happy birthday part 34th Birthday Vintage Tee For Legends Born In October 1987 Gifts Ideas For Men Women Kids. October 1987 Birthday Shirt For Dad, Mom, Grandpa, Uncle, Wife, Husband, Epic Awesome Since October 1987, Born In October 1987 34 Years Of Being Awesome. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem