Legend Since October 1979 42th Birthday Vintage T-Shirt

42th Birthday Vintage Tee For Legends Born In October 1979 Gifts Ideas For Men Women Kids. October 1979 Birthday Shirt For Dad, Mom, Grandpa, Uncle, Wife, Husband, Epic Awesome Since October 1979, Born In October 1979 42 Years Of Being Awesome. Awesome since October 1979 t-shirt is the best of 42 years old birthday t-shirt for boys girls. Vintage 1979 limited edition. Best of 1979, October 1979 birthday, legend since October 1979, classic 1979, born in 1979 birthday, vintage October 1979. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem