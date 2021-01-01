From vintage retro legend birthday by lbol
Legend EST. 2001 T-Shirt
Advertisement
Legend Established 2001 Years of being awesome. Retro Color Gift features a retro 80s, 90ss color scheme, retro font and simple cool design make this awesome funny birthday gift for those born in 2001 Regardless of what month in 2001. January, February, March, April, May, June, July, August, September, October, November, December. This is a great born in 2001 design to celebrate the legend that was born in 2001 Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem