Legault TV Stand for TVs up to 50"

Display your flatscreen and favorite accent pieces on this modern TV stand. It showcases a clean-lined rectangular silhouette and tapered angled legs that freshen up the look of your living room or bedroom. This piece is made from engineered wood, and it comes with a two-toned hue that works well with any color palette you can think of! One cabinet with a door opens up to reveal space for games and DVDs. And two shelves provide the perfect spot for a game console or cable box. Plus, the surface is an ideal perch for flatscreens up to 50". Color: Oak/Anthracite