Regency Legacy Cherry Stand Up Quad with Bookcase End Top, Java
Sit or stand in the comfort of Legacy Stand Up modular workstations. This Stand Up Top is the framework for a complete office. It attaches to any four Stand Up components placed both back-to-back and side-to-side with bookcases at one end. Finished in an attractive laminate, Stand Up components coordinate with other Legacy furniture which makes customizing easy. The Legacy collection is constructed of a 1 in. thick thermal fused melamine laminate with a 3-millimeter commercial grade matching PVC edge. Laminates are scratch, stain and scald resistant. Legacy casegoods are backed by a 10-year limited manufacturer's warranty. Color: Java.