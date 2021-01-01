Proud Lefty Apaprel Left Handed Guitarist Lefty Guitar Player Retro Band Member Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Left Handed Guitarist for proud Leftys! Funny guitar player tee for someone who is left handed or ambidextrous people. Be nice, kind, and cute with this design! Vintage, retro distressed softball style for girly and men! For women, men, kids, boys and girls who love to shred the guitar! Have pride in the Left Handed! Lefty but always right? Then this is the birthday, holiday or hilarious gift for a friend or family! Southpaw, Write left handed, use left handed scissors! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only