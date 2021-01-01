Cinderella Divine - Sleeveless Embellished Lace Bateau Sheath Dress

Showcase your brilliant esprit in this dress by Cinderella Divine CD925. Embellished lace adorns this sleeveless illusion bateau neckline. The waist is cinched in a ruched waistband features a zipper closure. The skirt has a slim fitting effect and runs at full length hem. Heighten your charming appeal when you wear this Cinderella Divine dress. Style: cidi_CD925 Category: Evening Dresses Details: Sleeveless Embellished lace Ruched waistband A-line skirt Back zipper Sheath skirt Length: Long Neckline: Illusion Bateau Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our special occasion dress return policy (click here) for more details.