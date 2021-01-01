Leeson Paisley Microfiber Sheet Set
Description
Features:Lux Decor Collection Leeson Microfiber Paisley Sheet Set is made of the best quality *Microfiber* that makes you feel the difference-Lux Decor sheet set is super soft, Luxurious to feel, cool, & breathable that makes a wonderful sleeping experience for you.*Microfiber* Fabric considers to be more durable than Cotton and contains properties like fade, stain, shrink, and wrinkle resistance. Exquisite *microfiber* bed sheet is made to look as good as it feels and it's so vibrant & fade resistant even after years of regular use will look as vibrant as the first night you enjoyed it. Additional benefits the bedsheet is hypoallergenic and prevents dust mites from entering your bedding. Bedsheets are strongly stitched to prevent tears after regular use. its ultrafine yarn and micro ventilated weave repel sweat & stain. A fabulous selection of colors will make your bedroom look like it belongs in a magazine. The bedsheet is easy to care machine washable in cold, dries quickly on tumble dry low temperature.Super soft, Comfortable, 100% Polyester*Microfiber* fabric, Breathable, Durable stitching to prevent tearSplendid Paisley design with vibrant & appealing colorsFade resistant,stain resistant,shrink resistant and wrinkle resistantHypoallergenic,Prevent dust mites from entering your beddingProduct Type: Sheet setCase Pack Type: N/AColor: Pattern: PaisleyMaterial Quality [EU ONLY]: Microfiber [EU only quality]Material: Microfiber / PolyesterMaterial Composition: 100% PolyesterCotton Quality: Weave: Plain Weave / MuslinThread Count: Ply Count: Brushed: YesNon-Pilling : YesWrinkle Resistant: YesIron Safe : YesCustom Fit: Deep pocketEmbroidered : NoMaximum Mattress Thickness: 17Pieces Included (Size: Twin): 1 Flat sheet, 1 fitted sheet, 2 pillow casesPieces Included (Size: King, Full, Queen): 1 Flat sheet, 1 fitted sheet, 4 pillow casesProduct Care: Machine washableDrying Method: Tumble dryProduct Care Details: Machine Washable in cold, dries quickly on tumble dry low temperatureStyle: RusticCountry of Origin - DO NOT MAKE ACTIVE: ChinaTheme: No ThemeFitted Sheet Included: YesFlat Sheet Included: YesPillow Case Included: YesNumber of Pillow Cases Included (Size: Twin): 2Number of Pillow Cases Included (Size: Queen): 4Number of Pieces Included (Size: King, Full, Queen): 6Number of Pieces Included (Size: Twin): 4Holiday / Occasion: No HolidaySupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseFeel: Warm & CozyMonogrammable: NoLicensed Product: NoClosure Type: EnvelopePillowcase Type: StandardFeatures: Non-PillingLicensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Stiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:FIRA Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: ISO 14000 Certified: TAA Compliant: ISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: TÜV Rheinland zertifiziert: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoOrganic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Compliant: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesSOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: CSA Certified: CPSIA Compliant: Fire Rated: Asthma and Allergy Friendly Certified: YesEnvironmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Oeko-Tex Certified: Oeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Oeko-T