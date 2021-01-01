From bungalow rose

Leedey White Stainless Steel Floor Vase

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Deck out your living space with this beautifully distressed junction metal vase. Featuring a bottleneck design, this flower vase flaunts a beautiful traditional pattern with cutout details for added appeal. It will look great in your dining room, bedroom, or any place of your choice. It is perfect for adding the beauty of silk or dried flowers to the home. It will surely make a great gift item for the housewarming ceremony. Size: 24" H x 5" W x 5" D

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com