From bungalow rose
Leedey White Stainless Steel Floor Vase
Advertisement
Deck out your living space with this beautifully distressed junction metal vase. Featuring a bottleneck design, this flower vase flaunts a beautiful traditional pattern with cutout details for added appeal. It will look great in your dining room, bedroom, or any place of your choice. It is perfect for adding the beauty of silk or dried flowers to the home. It will surely make a great gift item for the housewarming ceremony. Size: 24" H x 5" W x 5" D