Ledonne Coffee Table

Add this cocktail ottoman and end table to create a luxurious look for your living room. The sleek ottoman will match perfectly with any of your elegant sofas or be the eye catching accent piece in any room. Ottoman featuring bottom tufted fabric top, you can either display and storage accessories or sit comfortably on it. End table featuring clear tempered glass top, you can display and storage accessories on it. The geometric metal base in champagne provides durable construction and also elegant look.