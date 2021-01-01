From wac lighting
LEDme LED100 Step and Deck Light by WAC Lighting - Color: White - Finish: White - (WL-LED100F-RD-WT)
Bring home a dash of sophistication with the LEDme LED100 Step and Deck Light by WAC Lighting. Featuring a horizontal rectangle frame, this miniature light spruces up staircases, walkways, decks, and patios with ambient lighting. The deck light is built with an architectural design that complements most modern decors. Designed with energy-efficient lamping, this modern light fixture fits into a standard junction box, making it easy to install. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Color: White. Finish: White Finish