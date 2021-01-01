Ledbetter Horizon Decorative Throw Pillow

Whether it's your favorite classical art masterpiece or a fun, motivational phrase, this throw pillow brings creative comfort and style to any decor in your home or office. These chic and unique pillows feature a full color printed cover over a 100% American-made polyester pillow insert. The square shape is perfect as a decorative accent on a bed, a statement piece on your favorite armchair, or mixed and matched as your own curated collection on a couch or loveseat. With a variety of high-quality images, one or more of these carefully crafted pillows will lend any room an aesthetic edge that everyone will notice.