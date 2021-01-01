Artemide LEDBAR 8 Suspension Round Direct / Indirect LEDBAR 92-1/2" Wide Integrated LED Linear Chandelier with Up / Down Lighting Aluminum / 3000K /

Artemide LEDBAR 8 Suspension Round Direct / Indirect LEDBAR 92-1/2" Wide Integrated LED Linear Chandelier with Up / Down Lighting FeaturesJunction box for fixture can be mounted independently or on cableConstructed from extruded aluminum and steelIntegrated LED lightingMounted with adjustable cordCapable of being dimmed Made in CanadaCUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 5 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 2-7/8"Maximum Height: 72"Width: 92-1/2"Depth: 1-3/4"Product Weight: 9.5 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesLumens: 6608 or 7774Wattage: 71 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000K or 3500KColor Rendering Index: 80 or 90CRIAverage Hours: 50,000 Aluminum / 3000K / 80CRI