From designers fountain
Designers Fountain LED302M Hopkins 1 Light LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixtures Oil Rubbed Bronze Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount
Advertisement
Designers Fountain LED302M Hopkins 1 Light LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixtures Features:Frosted Glass ShadeDesigned to cast light in a downward directionCapable of being dimmed - allowing you to set your desired illumination levels when used with dimmable bulbsDesigners Fountain carries a 3 year warranty on all fluorescent and LED itemsSecure mounting assembly for easy installationLamping Technology:LED - Light Emitting Diode: Highly efficient integrated diodes produce little heat and have an extremely long lifespan.Specifications:Height: 6" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Width: 13.25" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Bulb Included: YesColor Rendering Index (CRI): 82Color Temperature: 2700KAverage Hours: 50000Shade Material: GlassLumens: 1329Bulb Type: LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb: 21Wattage: 21Dimmable: YesCUL / UL Rating: Damp LocationEnergy Star: YesCompliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely.Energy Star is an international standard for energy efficient consumer products originated in the United States of America. Devices carrying the Energy Star service mark generally use 20%–30% less energy than required by federal standards.Designers Fountain has been a leading manufacturer and distributor of decorative and functional residential lighting in the United Stated since 1985. Designs fitting the most current and future fashion trends, in addition to continued research and development of the latest technologies are what Designers Fountain is all about. Their philosophy is to continue to produce the highest quality products to meet all your lighting needs. Whether you are searching for traditional, transitional or contemporary styling, the breadth of their product line allows you to indulge your creative instincts at an affordable price. Flush Mount Oil Rubbed Bronze