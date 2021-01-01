LED300 LEDme Step Light by WAC Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Brushed Nickel - (WL-LED300-AM-BN)

Circular scoop LED300 LEDme Step Light from WAC Lighting. Designed for safety and style on stairways, patios, decks, balcony areas, walkways and building perimeters. Features an architectural design and energy efficient lamping for long-lasting indoor and outdoor lighting solutions that creates an attractive, romantic impression at night. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Color: Silver. Finish: Brushed Nickel