LED Wall Light by George Kovacs - Color: White - Finish: Chrome - (P1650-077-L)

Advertisement
The LED Wall Light by George Kovacs is a shining example of contemporary sophistication. It has a simple, yet elegant tapered acrylic shade with a crisp gridwork pattern and polished mounting hardware for a fashion-forward lighting design that makes a statement on its own or when bookending shelves and wall dÃ©cor. With dimming capability and energy efficiency, this chic sconce is perfect for providing a layer of accent light to living spaces, dining rooms and bedrooms. George Kovacs started a lighting store in Manhattan in 1954, became a renowned designer during the '50s, '60s and '70s and sold his company name in 2000 to the Minka Group. Today, the George Kovacs brand designs decorative lighting in mid-century modern and contemporary styles with a creative and often humorous approach, incorporating clean lines and unexpected twists and curves. From the curvaceous P722 Table Lamp to the minimalistic Twist and Shout LED Linear Suspension, their creations are sophisticated and comfortable at the same time. Color: White. Finish: Chrome