LED Torchiere Floor Lamp Modern Sky Tall Dimmable Lamp 30W 5500K Natural Daylight Max 5000lm 71Inch 30Min Timer Standing Pole Uplight for Living.

NATURAL DAYLIGHT BRIGHT TORCHIERE FLOOR LAMP. Upgraded 56 highly-efficient 3030 LEDs (1W per LED) with the max. 30W power consumption, this LED sky torchiere floor lamp can emit sufficient natural light (5500K) to light up your 15 x 20 living room, bedroom or office. The lamp head easily pivots and shines light in any direction that you need it. MODERN TALL FLOOR LAMP. This floor lamp innovatively features 4 modular aluminum rods, all of which have the integrated power cords built inside. This design gives you the convenience & flexibility to assemble, disassemble and adjust the height. Its total height is 180cm/71in, taller than other similar lamps, so that you wont stare directly at the bright light. 5-LEVEL DIMMABLE & MEMORY FUNCTION. This dimmable floor lamp features 5 brightness levels and sensitive touch control, provides a high illumination from 630lm to max. 5000lm. It can turn on back to the previous brightness setting from your last