Led Swivel Stool by Connubia - Color: Grey (CB140500007726600000000)
Delight your dining room with colorful additions of the Led Swivel Stool; perfect for the modern-contemporary home. Constructed with a colored transparent shell, short back, chrome base and ring footrest, the stool's design will spruce up any space in need of something a little more trendy. The Led Swivel Stool will add a touch of contemporary design to any space. Connubia was launched in 2016, and specializes in refreshingly colorful essentials for the home, which include tables and seating that celebrate the experience of gathering, meeting, and sharing. Classic designs blend with modern practicality, made from materials like responsibly sourced wood and quality glass and metals. For every event, occasion, and bonding experience, Connubia redefines the range of functionality and style that thoughtfully designed furniture can possess. Color: Grey.