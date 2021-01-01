Led Reading And Process Floor Lamp Dimmable And Light Color Remote Control Switch Hose, Office, Study, Eye Protection, Home, Folding, Iron, Floor Lamp

Modern backlighting, next to a sofa or lounge chair in the living room, provides a comfortable, traditional and cutting-edge modern style with a beautiful feel. It's slim and easy to move. The flexible neck tube allows you to focus on its bright light wherever you need it.Child safety: the base is weighted, high stability base ensures that anyone, including children (the light can also be used as a bedroom light, such as sleep time story) or pets, will not be able to knock it down easily. The integrated LEDs remain cool even after a few hours of use, preventing you from burning yourself up in the heat and overheating the space. The soft night light setting is orange, gently illuminating your way to darkness, keeping you safe at night.