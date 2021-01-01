Set of 70 LED Pinkish Purple M5 Mini Christmas Lights - White Wire

Advertisement
Set of 70 LED M5 Mini Christmas Lights Item #X6W1706 Features: Color: purple bulbs / white wire Number of bulbs on string: 70 Bulb size: M5 (mini-bulb) Spacing between each bulb: 6 inches Lighted string length: 35 feet (10.66m) Total string length: 36 feet (10.9m) Additional Product Features: Commercial grade lights If one light goes out the rest will stay lit Lights are equipped with Lamp Lock feature which makes them replaceable interchangeable and keeps them from falling out. Lights use 90% less energy UL listed for indoor/outdoor use 120 volts 60Hz .04 amps 4.8 watts Super bright bulbs guaranteed to light Rugged non-glass bulbs Replaceable bulbs and fuse included Replaceable fuse plug Contains 1 plug and 1 end connector allowing you to connect multiple sets together (not to exceed 210 watts) Material(s): plastic bulbs/wire Please note: Bulbs look purple when unlit. When lit they take on a bright pink-purple hue as shown in the photo.