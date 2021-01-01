From the holiday aisle
LED Lit Halloween Rat String Light
Features:Decoration type: Lighted display; lawn art/figurineSelf-Inflating: NoLight Included: YesLight Type: LEDAutomatic Timer: NoBattery Required: NoAnchors Included: NoMusical: NoSolar Powered: NoAssembly Required: NoLED lit Halloween RatBulb Type: LEDStay-Lit Bulbs: NoConnects End to End: YesMaximum End to End Connections: Bulb Color: Purple, White, RedPrimary Material: MetalPrimary Material Details: Cold rolled steelOutdoor Use: Wire Color: WhiteLight Functions: SteadyTransformer Required: NoTransformer Included: Replacement Bulb Included: YesNumber of Replacement Bulbs Included: Bulb Wattage: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Batteries Included: NoBattery Composition: Lead Acid Battery Composition: Animated: NoAnimation Type: Number of Animated Settings: Wattage: Country of Origin: United StatesPlug-In: YesPlug Type: Adapter Type: Season: FallHoliday / Occasion: HalloweenChristmas: Thanksgiving: Easter: Valentine's Day: Independence Day: Hanukkah: St. Patrick's Day: Bulb Material: Integrated LED: YesRange of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Non Residential Use;Residential UseProduct Color: PinkDimmable: Motion: Spefications:EISA 2007 Compliant: TÜV Rheinland Certified: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesWEEE Recycling Required: YescETL Listed: cUL Listed: Title 24 Compliant: ADA Compliant: MET Listed: ETL Listed: UN 38.3 Testing Requirements: Battery Weight/Size: Batteries Contained in Equipment: Number of Cells/Batteries: Stiftung Warentest Note: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 28Overall Length - End to End: 29Overall Depth - Front to Back: Overall Product Weight: 6Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: Yes