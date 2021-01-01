This canvas depicts the famous Route 66 Blue Swallow Motel with a classic car parked out front. The car headlights, street lamp and motel "TV" sign are illuminated from behind the canvas by 6 LED lights. This canvas depicts the famous Route 66 Blue Swallow Motel with a classic car parked out front. The car headlights, street lamp and motel "TV" sign are illuminated from behind the canvas by 6 LED lights. It comes ready-to-hang with hooks on the back and has a convenient on/off switch on the side. Details: 15.75" x 23.75" x 0.75" Requires 2 AA size batteries (not included) For indoor use only Materials: canvas/wood/MDF (medium-density fiberboard) | LED Lighted Blue Swallow Motel with Classic Car Canvas Wall Art By Northlight | Michaels®