LED Crystal Wall Sconce Light Modern Bedroom Lamp Beside Porch Lighting Fixture(Set Of 2)

This wall light is made of high quality materials: metal and crystal.It is a creative modern style crystal pendant wall lamp with E27 socket (Bulb is not included).The lampshade consists of many small octagonal crystal beads and it creates a comfortable and modern ambiance.The light can be installed the E27 light source, such as energy-saving lamp, LED bulb or incandescent bulb.Suitable for bedroom, dining room, living room, study room, bathroom, hallway, etc. It also can be used in restaurant and hotel.