LED Color Temperature Changing Linear Under Cabinet Light by DALS Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (9018CC-WH)

Set up steady and striking illumination over your cooking or crafting area with the LED Color Temperature Changing Linear Under Cabinet Light from DALS Lighting. With a simple aluminum housing, its durable, while the energy-efficient LED lamping lasts tens of thousands of hours of service. An excellent choice for mounting in stove hoods or used for under-cabinet lighting, the linear comes standard with a toggle switch, allowing you to choose between three color temperatures. Dals Lighting is an accent and architectural lighting company based in Quebec that was founded in 2008. Their modern designs use LED technology and are functional, minimalist and versatile. From the sleek, adjustable Round Directional LED Wall Sconce to the smooth, clean lines of the Square LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light, their creations are innovative, useful and high quality. Shape: Linear. Color: White. Finish: White