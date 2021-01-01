From smart & green
LED Bulb for Smart & Green Lamps - Color: White - Finish: White - (SG-BULB)
The LED Bulb for Smart & Green Lamps from Smart & Green is a wireless LED lamp that contains a series of white and colored LEDs within its frame. Made of polyethylene, it provides fixtures with a warm and clean glow. The accompanying SmartMesh app for phones and tablets allows this piece to change colors and brightness when installed in other Smart & Green fixtures. Smart and Green is a French company that has created innovative lighting since 2008. With waterproof, cordless, portable designs that feature variable colors of lighting and lighting effects, their products can be used indoors and out, and many can be floated in water. Made using sustainable materials and energy efficient LED bulbs, their products, like the Rocky Indoor/Outdoor Lamp, perfect for illuminating backyard BBQs or poolside gatherings, and the elegant, romantic Hokare Iceberg Table Lamp, with its warm, candle-like light, are unique and vibrant. Shape: Cone. Color: White. Finish: White