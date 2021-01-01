LED Battery Powered Dusk to Dawn Outdoor Security Flood Light with Motion Sensor

Ring spotlight connects to the ring bridge (sold separately) to unlock smart controls and custom combinations in the ring app. The ring bridge lets you group together ring smart lights and connect them to ring doorbells and cameras. If one ring bridge-enabled device detects motion, it can turn on lights, activate cameras, and more. With the ring bridge, you can also link your ring smart lights to select Alexa-enabled devices to turn on lights and adjust settings at the sound of your voice. Fixture Finish: Black