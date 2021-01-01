From wac lighting
LED 12V Hardscape Strip Light by WAC Lighting - Color: Grey - Finish: Grey - (7062-27/30GH)
The LED 12V Hardscape Strip Light by WAC Lighting brings depth and visibility to outdoor areas like fence, handrails, steps, graze walls and patios. Designed to adapt to an existing 12V lighting system, this fixture includes a translucent diffuser to eliminate hotspots and promote even light projection. This strip light with potted electronics and coated LEDS is rated IP66 and features a factory sealed water-tight construction that help it withstand elements of nature. Mounting options include stainless steel under capstone brackets and clips. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Grey. Finish: Graphite