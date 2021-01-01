Kiki de Montparnasse Leche Moi Demi Bra in Wine. - size 32D (also in 32B, 32C, 34B, 36B, 36D) Kiki de Montparnasse Leche Moi Demi Bra in Wine. - size 32D (also in 32B, 32C, 34B, 36B, 36D) Self: 82% polyamide 18% elastaneCombo: 72% polyamide 28% spandexCombo 2: 100% silk. Made in USA. Hand wash. Unpadded underwire cups. Back hook and bar closure. Adjustable shoulder straps. Sheer mesh and lace fabric. Item not sold as a set. KIDE-WI35. C001BR009. Kiki De Montparnasse is a New York-based fashion and lifestyle brand crafted and designed to be worn in and beyond the bedroom. Beautifully crafted using the highest quality of materials, Kiki De Montparnasse Pleasure Products bridge the gap between style and sexual being. Play Provocatively.