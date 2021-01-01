Lebus Peacock Wall Clock

The peacock clock wall decor looks good on white walls, and colored walls will make a good fit with the open and clean design. The clock lifts every room and gives it a nice feature. The frameless clock design will not make your apartment look cluttered. Shiny acrylic crystals to decor the Peacock's tail, high-quality iron branches, multicolor plated, makes the clock easy to match the room's other furniture. Good-working and precise clock. Don’t forget about the time with the stylish decorative wall clock. The precise clock engine will not shift even after long use. Please note that tuning the time by hand might impair the clock mechanism, please use controls on the back of the centerpiece. The wall clock is one piece and easy to install or remove. The selected aluminum surface makes the clock easy to keep clean, does not fade after a long time of use. Compatible with many styles and every room. Combine the large wall clock with different furniture styles, it will always look great and fit. It is a great accessory for every apartment. Use it as a living room wall clock, bedroom wall clock, office wall clock, or in the kitchen. It is a mute clock, no ticking noise, will not bother our sleeping, this wall clock will help to improve the appearance of our room, very useful, beautiful and no worry about the radiation hurt our body.