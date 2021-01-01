From nike
Nike Lebron Witness IV
The Nike Lebron Witness IV basketball sneakers feature details that pay tribute to Lebron James and his signature style with a close bootie fit around the ankle and a bouncy Nike Zoom cushion in the forefoot. Breathable knit and synthetic uppers form a partial bootie and tongue with a round reinforced toe. Mid-top bootie construction with a cushioned tongue and collar. Adjustable lace-up closure. Soft and breathable fabric linings. Lightly cushioned foam footbed for added support. Resilient foam midsole. Rigid external heel counter for better agility on the court. Durable, all-direction rubber outsole features Nike Zoom units under the forefoot that compress under your weight then spring back, providing a responsive feel. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 1 lb 1 oz Product measurements were taken using size 12, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.