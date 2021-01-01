Lebron Standard Bed

If you're looking to add a clean-lined look to your bedroom or guest room, this rustic standard bed gives your space an understated touch of style. Its frame is crafted from a blend of solid and engineered wood in a toffee brown finish, with applied aged cracks and distressing in the wood for an authentic look. The framed panel headboard and footboard offer a streamlined design with 6" high side rails. This bed measures 54'' H x 41'' W overall and can accommodate the mattress and box spring of your choice (not included). Size: Twin