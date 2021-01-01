From white noise
Lebron Hypoallergenic Waterproof Fitted Mattress Cover
Advertisement
This Lebron Hypoallergenic Waterproof Fitted Mattress Cover offers protection against dust mites, fluids, urine, perspiration, and allergens making them especially helpful for those with kids, pets, allergies or incontinence. This mattress cover trap dust mites, allergens and skin cells on the surface of the protector where they can be easily washed away during suggested quarterly launderings. This helps provide a cleaner more allergen-free sleep environment for you and your family. Soft cotton terry surface - breathable, to keep this cover cool and noiseless, the surface material is made with a soft cotton terry back coated with a breathable, hypoallergenic and 100% waterproof membrane layer. Cotton terry naturally absorbs moisture and is completely noiseless. Fitted sheet style to ensure a great fit, an elastic band is used on the side skirt to automatically pull excess material under the mattress. Machine washable with your sheets using normal household detergents that do not contain bleach. Tumble dry on low heat. Do not iron. This mattress cover will not change the feel of your mattress. This is great for those with any type of mattress including innerspring, latex or memory foam. Size: Twin XL