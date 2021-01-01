SUPERIOR Leaves Set of 2 Blackout Panel Curtains 52 x 108-Cooper

Advertisement
Included: Two 2) Panels Material: 100% Polyester Quality: The top hem measures 3.74", the bottom hem measures 1.96" and the side hem measures 0.98" each Grommets: Each panel has eight polished stainless and rust-free grommets. Sturdy and large enough for most rods in the market making it easy to move the curtain. Interior diameter measures about 1.6 inches and exterior diameter at about 2.4 inches Care instructions: The polyester curtain panels are easily machine washable. They are fade, wrinkle and shrink resistant. Wash Cold, Gentle cycle, tumble dry low, do not bleach, warm iron when needed