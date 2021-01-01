From connubia
L'Eau Stackable Chair by Connubia - Color: Turquoise - Finish: Polished Chrome - (CB127300007729600000000)
The essence of water is captured and controlled with the L'Eau Stackable Chair by Connubia. A rippling visual travels through the technopolymer seat, creating depth and texture without sacrificing any of the comfort. The Metal legs are slender and balanced, and the shape and weight of the chair allow for up to eight pieces to be stacked together. The L'Eau brings a fascinating seat to living and dining rooms, full of modern style and innovative design. Connubia was launched in 2016, and specializes in refreshingly colorful essentials for the home, which include tables and seating that celebrate the experience of gathering, meeting, and sharing. Classic designs blend with modern practicality, made from materials like responsibly sourced wood and quality glass and metals. For every event, occasion, and bonding experience, Connubia redefines the range of functionality and style that thoughtfully designed furniture can possess. Color: Turquoise.