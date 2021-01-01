From connubia
L'Eau Chair by Connubia - Color: Clear - Finish: Silver - (CB127308009584800000000)
Calm and flowing like a gentle stream, the L'Eau Chair by Connubia is visually stunning and structurally refined. The Styrene Acrylonitrile seat presents a rippling effect while serving as a comfortable, supportive shell. Thin Metal legs are shaped around the seat, creating cohesion within the piece while maintaining a strong foundation. The chair is lightweight and sturdy, with bold style that can enhance modern dining and living rooms. Connubia was launched in 2016, and specializes in refreshingly colorful essentials for the home, which include tables and seating that celebrate the experience of gathering, meeting, and sharing. Classic designs blend with modern practicality, made from materials like responsibly sourced wood and quality glass and metals. For every event, occasion, and bonding experience, Connubia redefines the range of functionality and style that thoughtfully designed furniture can possess. Color: Clear. Finish: Satin Finished Steel