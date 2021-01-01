From flash furniture
Flash Furniture White LeatherSoft Swivel Cocoon Chair
Add some vintage-modern style to your home or office with this stylish swivel cocoon chair that is just as popular today as it was in earlier decades. The high back paired with a scooped seat is an iconic design and a trademark of modern décor Designed for Comfort: Deep seat and wide back with integrated arms provide amazing comfort Convenience: full swivel seat allow you to access from any direction Versatility: Great for use in your office waiting or hospitality area, living room, bedroom or gaming room PRODUCT MEASUREMENTS >>> Overall Size: 32"W x 37"D x 38.25"H | Seat Size: 15"W x 20"D x 14.5"H | Back Size: 21"W x 22"H | Arm Size: 22"H from floor; 8"H from seat