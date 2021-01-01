From bottega veneta
Bottega Veneta Leather Mules in Neutral
Bottega Veneta Leather Mules in Neutral Supple lambskin nappa leather upper with leather sole. Made in Italy. Approx 90mm/ 3.5 inch heel. Extended square toe. Rubber-injected leather sole for comfort and stability. BOTT-WZ159. 610538 VBSF0 7618. About the designer: Heritage brand Bottega Veneta has been a symbol of impeccable Italian craftsmanship and sophisticated luxury since it was founded in Vicenza, Italy, in 1966. Creative Director Daniel Lee works closely with the brand’s master artisans to preserve house codes while incorporating his own perspective to create timeless handbags, footwear and ready-to-wear. The hand-woven leather pieces are made using the iconic intrecciato technique – a prime example of a brand’s philosophy that favors construction over conspicuous logos.