St. John Leather Bonded Basketweave Tweed Patch Pocket Jacket

A modern take on a classic topper, this collarless three-quarter sleeve jacket is defined by its edgy bonded leather fabrication that contrasts with a polished tweed lining creating a mixed media look. Roundneck Three-quarter length sleeves Front button close Chest and waist patch pockets Bonded leather finish Tweed lining and trim Leather/cotton/viscose Dry clean only Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 28" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND In 1962, former model Marie St. John and husband Robert Gray started with a simple concepta versatile knit dressand evolved it into a luxury fashion brand. Today, the American label is known for its polished, put-together styles and understated elegance. Designer Lifestyle - St John Collection > St. John > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. St. John. Color: White. Size: 6.