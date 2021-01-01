From mas epoxies
Leather Band Compatible Charge 3 Charge 3 SE Fitness Tracker Classic Replacement Genuine Leather Bands Metal Connectors Women Men Small Large Size.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Superior Quality: 100% genuine calf leather strap - soft and comfortable to touch. Slim and light weight design in rich colors, making your watch look much classic but modern from work to casual life. Simple Installation: Premium metal connectors seamless fit with the device as original. When you slide the band into your tracker, you could hear a 'Click' sound, then 'fell apart' issue 100% solved! Wrist Size: One size of 5.5' - 8.1', suitable for most people, no matter men, women, teenagers, or the aged. Precise multiple alternative holes allow you adjust the suitable size, with comfortable touch feeling on your wrist. Notice: Please DO NOT wear this band for longtime underwater activities - such as shower, swimming, etc. It is recommended to put it in the ventilated place after you exercise sweat. Free Warranty: Guarantee of 90 days money back, providing you a wonderful shopping experience. If you have any question, please